Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

