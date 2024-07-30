Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.12.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $320.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.72 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.