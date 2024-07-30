Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

