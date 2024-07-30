Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $249.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

