Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6,428.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

TFX opened at $222.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

