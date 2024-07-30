Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.93 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

