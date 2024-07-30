Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

