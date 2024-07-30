Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CL opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.