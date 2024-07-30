Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

