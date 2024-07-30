Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

