Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,864. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

