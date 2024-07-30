Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,864. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
