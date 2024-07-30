Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$85.7-87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.79 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.29.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $170.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

