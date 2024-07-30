Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,190.3 days.
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
Shares of Pro Medicus stock remained flat at $88.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
