Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,190.3 days.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

Shares of Pro Medicus stock remained flat at $88.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.