Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

