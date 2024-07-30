Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

