Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMZ. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.