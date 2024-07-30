Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
PMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
