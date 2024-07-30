Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

