Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

