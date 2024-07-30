Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$125.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PD
Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.7 %
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.