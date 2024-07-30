Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$125.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TSE:PD opened at C$98.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$67.46 and a 52-week high of C$107.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

