PotCoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $19.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00108653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011154 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 185.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.