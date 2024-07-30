Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.46 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $21,813.96 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,607,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728,909 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,607,497.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.3766172 USD and is down -13.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,509.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

