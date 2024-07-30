Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.00

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.24), with a volume of 144368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.24).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £536.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,459.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.36.

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

