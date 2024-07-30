Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.