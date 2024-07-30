Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. 9,940,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,753,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Plug Power by 57.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 341,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 125,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 798,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 219,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.