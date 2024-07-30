Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

