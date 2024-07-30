Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.57 million for the quarter.
