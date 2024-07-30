Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.440 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.40-$2.44 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Planet Fitness's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 212,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,988. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

