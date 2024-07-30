Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Plains GP has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

