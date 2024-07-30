Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:PZA traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.55. 6,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,273. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.95. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

