Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.70% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 295.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $277.34. 137,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $280.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

