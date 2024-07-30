Piper Sandler Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.00 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

