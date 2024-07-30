Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 457,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,549. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

