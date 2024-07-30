Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

PGENY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pigeon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

