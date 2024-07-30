PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

