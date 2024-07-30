Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.42

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 86366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

