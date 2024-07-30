Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $177.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

View Our Latest Report on PAG

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.