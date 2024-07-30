Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE MD opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
