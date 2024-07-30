PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PC Connection Trading Down 1.1 %
CNXN opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.
In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
