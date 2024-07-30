PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Trading Down 1.1 %

CNXN opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.