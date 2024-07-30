Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.4 %

PCTY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. 554,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

