Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 556.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 305,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.