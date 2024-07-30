Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.