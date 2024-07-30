Patrick G. Sobers Sells 18,738 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $895,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBHC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. 293,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 87.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

