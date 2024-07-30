Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
