Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

