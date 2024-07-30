Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $995.16 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

