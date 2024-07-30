Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 198,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in UGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. 1,140,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,011. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

