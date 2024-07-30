Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACCO stock remained flat at $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 95,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,335. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

