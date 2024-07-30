Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $845,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

STX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

