Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $440,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

