Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $330,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

