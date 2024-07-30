Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $91,000 Investment in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,630,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 21,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

